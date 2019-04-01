Lok Sabha elections: Delhi BJP starts campaign to woo first time voters

By: | Published: April 1, 2019 6:08 PM

Till now, the campaign has covered colleges like Kirori Mal, Shri Ram College Of Commerce, Hansraj College and Ramjas College.  The volunteers will soon be visiting Maharaja Agrasen College as part of the campaign.

Lok Sabha elections, Lok Sabha elections 2019, Delhi, BJP campaign, first time voters, newsLok Sabha elections: Delhi BJP starts campaign to woo first time voters

The Delhi BJP has started a campaign where the party’s volunteers are interacting with college students and telling them about various initiatives initiated by the Narendra Modi government aimed towards the youth, a move aimed at reaching out to the first-time voters ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The campaign – ‘Youth4Modi’ – being run by Delhi BJP vice president Jai Prakash will be covering colleges, tuition centres and other places frequented by the youth.

“The volunteers, who comprise former members of the students unions of colleges or college passouts, have been talking to students about Modi government’s initiatives like Startup India, Skill India, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana and the 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections,” Prakash said.
He also claimed that their volunteers have found a lot of curiosity among the first-time voters about the Balakot air strikes and are curious to know about the operation.

Till now, the campaign has covered colleges like Kirori Mal, Shri Ram College Of Commerce, Hansraj College and Ramjas College.  The volunteers will soon be visiting Maharaja Agrasen College as part of the campaign.

The campaign was also carried out at the Vishwavidyalaya Metro station recently where Union Minister Vijay Goel addressed the young voters. Over 1.4 crore voters are currently on Delhi’s electoral roll, out of which 2,04,420 are in the age group of 18-19.

On Sunday, while addressing a ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ event, Modi had urged first-time voters to the see track record and not listen to tape record.” “It is the job of the new voters to understand those who lie,” he had said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha elections: Delhi BJP starts campaign to woo first time voters
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition