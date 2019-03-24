Lok Sabha Elections: Congress releases 9th list! Karti Chidambaram to contest from Sivaganga

By: | Published: March 24, 2019 6:10 PM

The Congress has fielded for finance minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram from Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu. Karti had contested from this seat in 2014 but came at fourth by getting just over 1 lakh votes.

The Congress on Sunday released its ninth list of 10 candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. It has fielded for finance minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram from Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu. Karti had contested from this seat in 2014 but came at fourth by getting just over 1 lakh votes. In its ninth list, the Congress has announced candidates for four seats in Maharashtra and three seats in Bihar.

In its eighth list, the grand old party renominated Mallikarjun Kharge from Gulbarga in Karnataka. It also named former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan for Nanded constituency.

The Congress also fielded its former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat from Nainital. Former union ministers M Veerappa Moily and K M Muniyappa are party candidates from Chikkballapur and Kollar Lok Sabha seats.

So far, the Congress has announced 228 candidates for the upcoming elections. In its first list, the grand old party announced that party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will seek re-election from Rae Bareli and party president Rahul Gandhi will enter the fray once again from Amethi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress president also considering to contest from Wayanad in Kerala.

In its seventh list, the grand old party named Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Raj Babbar for Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha seat.

