Congress was involved in Bofors, BJP in Rafale, both parties corrupt: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress saying both parties are corrupt and involved in defence scams.

“Both Congress and BJP are corrupt. While Congress was in news for its involvement in the Bofors scam, the BJP government has been embroiled in Rafale deal,” Mayawati said.

Mounting a blistering attack on both BJP and Congress, she also accused them of betraying the Dalits and the minorities while benefiting the rich.

Addressing a poll rally in Bhubaneswar in Odisha, the former UP chief minister also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the decisions of the government alleging that implementation of GST and demonetisation was done in haste.

Kicking off her party’s election campaign in Odisha, the BSP supremo accused PM Modi and the NDA government of introducing GST in haste and failing to implement it in a proper manner resulting in rising unemployment among the country’s youth.

She hit out at the BJP-led government over demonetisation saying the hurried measure harassed small businessmen and traders who eke out their living without depending on any government aid or assistance.

Coming down heavily on both parties, she accused them of never working for the uplift of the Dalits, backwards and minorities.

“Their discriminatory mindset is yet to change towards Dalits,” Mayawati said adding unemployment has grown manifold during the BJP-led NDA government which has distressed the jobless youths.

Assembly election in Odisha is scheduled to be held along with the Lok Sabha polls in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. Though BSP’s presence in Odisha is limited, the party has been contesting both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state in recent times.