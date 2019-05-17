Lok Sabha elections: Campaigning ends for the last phase, voting on Sunday

The election campaign for the seventh and final phase ended on Friday evening with as many as 59 Lok Sabha polls going to polls on Sunday. Polling will be held in 13 seats each in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, 9 in Bengal, 8 seats each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, 4 in Himachal Pradesh, 3 in Jharkhand and 1 in Chandigarh. The Election Commission on Wednesday ended the campaigning 20 hours before the scheduled time in West Bengal after reports of violence during Amit Shah's rally in Kolkata on Tuesday. This election in Bengal was marred by violence forcing the election commission to step in on a number of occasions and issuing notices. Among the key contenders in the fray are Prime Minister Modi from Varanasi, Union Minister Manoj Sinha from Ghazipur, and Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The last phase poll will also decide the fate of eight candidates of Samajwadi Party and five of Bahujan Samaj Party of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance, which is giving a tough challenge to BJP. Also read:\u00a0Damage control: Amit Shah distances BJP from comments by Ananth Hegde, Pragya Thakur and Nalin Kateel In Punjab, the key figures are SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur, Congress leaders Manish Tewari from Anandpur Sahib, Preneet Kaur from Patiala, AAP's Bhagwant Mann and two union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri. Apart from these, eight seats in Bihar and three seats in Jharkhand will also go to polls on Sunday. In Bihar, the constituencies that will go to polls are Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat, Jehanabad and Nalanda. In Patna Sahib, Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha, who was till recently with the BJP, is up against Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad. Before the upcoming seventh phase, six phases were held on April 11, April 18, April 29, May 6 and May 12. Results of all seven phases and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will be declared on May 23.