Lok Sabha elections campaign: Modi, Kejriwal to face off in Goa next week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address public rallies in Goa next week to campaign for their respective parties ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Modi will address a public meeting in Goa on April 12, BJP state president Vinay Tendulkar told PTI on Monday.

“The venue of the public meeting is yet to be finalised, but it would be in North Goa Lok Sabha constituency,” he said.

Besides, Aam Aadmi Party chief Kejriwal will address a rally in South Goa constituency on April 13, AAP’s state convener Elvis Gomes said. The election for the two Lok Sabha seats in Goa and bypolls in three Assembly seats – Mandrem, Shiroda and Mapusa – will be held on April 23.

The BJP has fielded its sitting MPs – Shripad Naik from North Goa and Narendra Sawaikar from South Goa. Both the candidates have already filed their nominations. The AAP has named Gomes as its South Goa candidate and Pradeep Padgaonkar from North Goa.