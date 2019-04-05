Lok Sabha elections: Biopic ‘PM Narendra Modi’ star Vivek Oberoi to campaign for BJP in Gujarat

Vivek Oberoi plays Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the biopic titled, ‘PM Narendra Modi’. (File/PTI Photo)

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released a list of star campaigners who will campaign in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and Gujarat Assembly Bye-elections. The BJP has named actor Vivek Oberoi as one of its star campaigners. Oberoi has played Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the biopic titled, ‘PM Narendra Modi’.

The star campaigners list includes the BJP heavyweights such as PM Modi, party chief Amit Shah, union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley, Nirmala Sitharaman and Sushma Swaraj, among others.

The release of the biopic, originally scheduled for April 5, will now hit the theatres on April 11. The film, which narrates the story of Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister, came under the scanner of the Opposition parties including the Congress.

The Congress had earlier urged the Election Commission to stop the release of ‘PM Narendra Modi’. It stated that the biopic violated the model code of conduct by promoting the PM Modi’s story and trying to cash in on his reach.

Taking pot-shots at the Congress party, Oberoi had said that the party is scared of the chowkidar’s danda or watchman’s baton. The 42-year-old actor denied that the film’s release violated the code of conduct for the election that is set to begin next week.

Veteran actor and BJP leader Paresh Rawal is another Bollywood personality to feature in the star campaigner list. The list also includes many bigwigs from Gujarat including Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Political parties nominate star campaigners during general elections for whirlwind tours to campaign in a large number of constituencies. The travel expenses of the star campaigners are not accounted for in the election expenses of contesting candidates. The people of Gujarat will cast their vote on April 23 during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The state has 26 Lok Sabha seats.