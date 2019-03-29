Amit Shah thunders on Mamata’s turf: Will bring NRC to evict infiltrators from West Bengal, Hindu refugees won’t be touched

Amit Shah in Alipurduar, WB on Friday (ANI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah today launched a no holds barred attack against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that his party will replicate the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in West Bengal on coming to power at the Centre to “throw out” infiltrators.

Shah, however, made it clear that Hindu refugees will not be touched. “We will also bring in NRC in Bengal and throw out all infiltrators. We will also ensure that the Hindu refugees are not touched. They are very much a part of our country,” PTI quoted Shah as saying.

The BJP president also said the upcoming Lok Sabha polls are all about restoring democracy in the TMC-ruled West Bengal.

“The TMC stands for three Ts -Trinamool, toll and tax. Under the TMC government, syndicates (groups of extortionists) are flourishing in Bengal,” he claimed.

Criticising opposition leaders for questioning the government over air strikes in Pakistan’s Balakot to avenge the Pulwama killing of 40 CRPF personnel, Shah said only a strong leadership under Narendra Modi could give a befitting reply to China on Dokalam issue and Pakistan for its terror tactics.

“But the opposition leaders are questioning the government (over the air strike). They want to hold talks with Pakistan. In this election, you have two ways – one leads you to Narendra Modi, the other to Thugbandhan (a gang of thugs) of leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav,” Shah said.

Moreover, NRC became a hugely contentious issue in Assam after the complete draft, released last year omitted the names of lakhs of people who have been residing in the state for several decades.

The whole exercise was aimed at identifying illegal immigrants in the state that borders Bangladesh, which faced an influx of people from the neighbouring country for a long time.

The updation of the NRC excluded over 40 lakh people from the draft list published on July 30. The development had created a huge political controversy.

When the NRC was first prepared in Assam way back in 1951, the state had 80 lakh citizens. Assam’s total population is over 3.11 crore as per the 2011 Census.

The process of identification of illegal immigrants has been widely debated and become a contentious issue in the state’s politics.

(With PTI inputs)