Lok Sabha Elections: Actor Rajpal Yadav meets Sheila Dikshit, seeks party ticket from Delhi

By: | Published: April 4, 2019 10:45 PM

Rajpal Yadav confirmed the meeting with the former Delhi chief minister and said he has often paid visits to Dikshit.

He said he plans to contest the Lok Sabha election from Delhi. (File)

Actor Rajpal Yadav on Thursday met Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit at her residence here, triggering speculation that he could join the party and contest the May 12 Lok Sabha election from a seat in the national capital. Yadav confirmed the meeting with the former Delhi chief minister and said he has often paid visits to Dikshit. He said he plans to contest the Lok Sabha election from Delhi.

A senior Delhi Congress leader said Yadav sought the party ticket from North East Delhi seat, currently held by Delhi BJP president and popular Bhojpuri singer-actor Manoj Tiwari. “However, talks are on for an alliance with AAP and nothing is certain so far. So no commitment was made to him,” said the Congress leader.

In 2016, Yadav had floated the Sarva Sambhav Party. “Everything will be clear in 2-3 days,” Yadav told PTI when asked whether he will contest on a Congress ticket or as a candidate of his own outfit. Yadav studied at the National School of Drama from 1994 to 97.

