AAP sees red over PM Modi's NAMO TV, asks EC how permission granted after model code enforced

Updated: April 1, 2019 3:38 PM

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the launch of NAMO TV by the Bharatiya Janata Party, named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide real-time coverage of his campaign for the general election.

“Can permission be granted to a party to have their own TV channel even after the model code of conduct is enforced? If no permission was sought by ECI then what action has been taken?” the AAP letter stated.

“Did BJP approach the Media Certification committee established to certify the contents of the telecast and cost of the telecast? If not why show cause not issued for the violation of MCC?” the letter reads. The letter also asked who will monitor the contents of the telecast.

The channel logo has Modi’s picture on it. It will also stream compilations of his speeches ahead of the elections. The channel runs a scroll at the bottom where viewers can read parts of PM’s speeches. The advertisements are about the various policies and schemes launched by the government during its tenure.

“Capture the colours of elections…Watch the dance of democracy…Say NaMo again with NaMo TV. Tune in to get real-time coverage of PM Modi’s election campaign and a lot more fascinating content,” BJP said on twitter about the NAMO TV.

Namo TV is available on major DTH platforms including Airtel, Tata Sky, DishTV among others. PM Modi also manages his own app — NaMo App, which provides the latest information about Modi and allows people to connect with him through the platform.

