Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Will contest polls, claims actor Ravi Kishan

By: | Published: March 27, 2019 7:00 PM

Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held seven phases from April 11 to May 19.

Ravi Kisan , lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019Ravi Kisan (ANI)

Bhojpuri actor and BJP member Ravi Kisan has announced that he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, however it is unclear from where he will fight. The actor has announced on his candidature on Twitter.

“I will contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections but the party will decide from where,” Ravi Kisan said in his tweet.

In 2014, Kisan contested from the Jaunpur constituency in UP on Congress ticket, but failed to win. He subsequently joined the BJP.

Recently, he sung a song ‘Tu jeet ke liye bana’, dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had launched the song during a function at his official residence.

The BJP is in the process of releasing candidate list for upcoming elections. Among leading candidates, PM Narendra Modi will contest from Varanasi, party president Amit Shah has replaced veteran LK Advani to contest from Ahmedabad.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2019: Mamata Banerjee releases Trinamool Congress manifesto, promises revival of Planning Commission

Several celebrities from various fields have joined the BJP in the past few days. Last week, cricketer Gautam Gambhir joined the saffron party. Speculations are that he will be fielded from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held seven phases from April 11 to May 19. Results of will be announced on May 23.

