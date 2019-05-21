Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Why hesitate to declare DMK is with Congress? AIADMK asks M K Stalin

By: |
Published: May 21, 2019 3:30:09 PM

Latching on to his statement, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) mouthpiece "Namathu Amma" pointed out that the DMK was an ally of the Congress and therefore, Stalin should have said his party would only be a part of the UPA cabinet.

DMK, Congres, AIADMK, M K Stalin, lok sabha elections 2019, Tamilisai Soundararajan, congress, lok sabha polls 2019, Lok Sabha resultsAsked if the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) would be a part of the next Union cabinet formed by ?whichever party?, Stalin had said, ?I can respond to this only after the conclusion of counting on May 23.?

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu hit out at DMK chief M K Stalin on Tuesday for saying his party would decide on being part of the next Union cabinet formed by “whichever party” after the Lok Sabha results, asking what was his “hesitation” over standing firmly with ally Congress. Asked if the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) would be a part of the next Union cabinet formed by “whichever party”, Stalin had said, “I can respond to this only after the conclusion of counting on May 23.”

Latching on to his statement, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) mouthpiece “Namathu Amma” pointed out that the DMK was an ally of the Congress and therefore, Stalin should have said his party would only be a part of the UPA cabinet. “If he was an honest leader and a politician who stood by his principles, shouldn’t he have said that the DMK will not be part of any other (central) cabinet than the one headed by the Congress?,” a write-up in the AIADMK mouthpiece asked. “What is the logic behind saying he will respond to this after counting,” it added.

Also read: Nitish Kumar slams Opposition’s cry over EVMs, calls allegations ‘bogus’

Recalling state BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan’s recent statement that the DMK was in talks with the saffron party, possibly for a post-poll alliance, the article said she had “exposed Stalin’s double standards”. “It is clear that Stalin is only keen on securing cabinet berths (for the DMK) and not following (coalition) principles,” it charged. What was the “hesitation” on his part to declare that his party would be a part of only the Congress-led alliance and not any other grouping, it asked.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Why hesitate to declare DMK is with Congress? AIADMK asks M K Stalin
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition