Lok Sabha elections 2019: Uma Bharti appointed BJP’s national vice-president

Bharti, who represents Jhansi in the Lok Sabha, was brought in as a senior office bearer after she conveyed to the BJP leadership her wish to not contest the coming general elections.

The BJP on Saturday appointed Union minister Uma Bharti, who has decided not to contest the Lok Sabha polls, its national vice-president. Bharti, who represents Jhansi in the Lok Sabha, was brought in as a senior office bearer after she conveyed to the BJP leadership her wish to not contest the coming general elections.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi to pick Kerala’s Wayanad as second seat to contest Lok Sabha poll?

The Hindutva leader has said she wants to go on a 18-month-long pilgrimage from May.