Lok Sabha elections 2019: Uma Bharti appointed BJP’s national vice-president

By: | Updated: March 24, 2019 8:56 AM

The BJP on Saturday appointed Union minister Uma Bharti, who has decided not to contest the Lok Sabha polls, its national vice-president.

Lok Sabha elections 2019, Uma Bharti, BJP national vice-president, Jhansi, Lok Sabha polls 2019Bharti, who represents Jhansi in the Lok Sabha, was brought in as a senior office bearer after she conveyed to the BJP leadership her wish to not contest the coming general elections.

The Hindutva leader has said she wants to go on a 18-month-long pilgrimage from May.

