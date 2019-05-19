Lok Sabha Elections 2019: TMC moves EC on media coverage of PM Modi’s Kedarnath visit

The Trinamool Congress has written a letter to the Election Commission complaining about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kedarnath shrine. In its letter, the party called it "unethical" and that the coverage of his visit in the shrine was "gross violation" of the Model Code of Conduct. During his interaction with media persons, the prime minister announced that the master plan of Kedarnath Temple was ready. He also addressed the public and media at Kedarnath which was absolutely "unethical and morally incorrect, it said. "Even though the Election campaign for the last phase of polling for 2019 Lok Sabha is over on May 17 at 6 pm, surprisingly Narendra Modi's Kedarnath Yatra is being covered and widely televised for the last two days in all national as well as local media. This is a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct," party spokesperson Derek 'O' Brien wrote in the letter. PM Modi offered prayers at the shrine on Sunday. Interacting with reporters, he also thanked the poll body for giving him permission to visit the shrine when the Model Code of Conduct is in place. Also read: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7 Polling LIVE: Nearly 40% turnout recorded till 1 pm "Every minute detail of his activities during the visit is being widely publicised with an ulterior motive to influence voters directly and\/or indirectly," the TMC leader said while adding that "Modi Modi" chants are also being heard from the background. He charged that these moves were taken with the intention to influence voters on polling day. "Election Commission, the highest body and the eyes and ears of the democratic process, remains blind and deaf to the gross violation of the MCC.l would request you to take immediate action and stop telecast of such surreptitious and unfair campaign which is also morally wrong," the TMC leader further pointed out.