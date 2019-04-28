Lok Sabha Elections 2019: This burger vendor contesting from Ludhiana, says will take on education mafia if elected

Updated: April 28, 2019 3:40:23 PM

Ludhiana will go on polls in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 29.

lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019He aims to take on the education mafia and focus on a good education for people. (ANI)

The campaign for the Lok Sabha elections is at its peak now with leaders across all political parties conducting rallies rigorously across the country. Candidates of all parties, as well as independents, are trying to woo voters with their own set on promises.

Among independents looking to serve his constituency is a burger vendor Ravinder Pal Singh, who is contesting from Ludhiana. While Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has fielded ex-cabinet minister Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal from the seat, Congress has fielded Ravneet Singh Bittu. Professor Tejpal Singh Gill is contesting on AAP ticket.

He is contesting as an independent candidate from the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat. Ravinder Pal Singh filed his nomination on April 24. Due to lack of funds, he campaigns on his scooter. He aims to take on the education mafia if elected. Ludhiana will go on polls in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 29.

Speaking about his campaign, Pal said he aims to take on the education mafia and focus on a good education for people. “If I am elected I’ll take on the education mafia & ensure a good education for poor people. I’m unable to put up big posters, I’m only campaigning on my scooter but I’m confident,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The independent candidate does not own any immovable properties like residential property or land. While filing his nomination, he declared his annual income as Rs 2.25 lakh (Rs 18,700 a month). Singh also declared movable assets worth Rs 1.70 lakh.

The candidate also has an FIR filed against him in a case of abetment to suicide, that is pending against him at Jamalpur police station.

Singh has announced that the main motive behind his decision to contest polls is to fight against the “school fee mafia” run by private schools and also stop parents from paying exhorbitant fees to educate their kids.

