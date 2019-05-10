Lok Sabha elections 2019: Seizure of cash, liquor and narcotics by EC already double the 2014 level

The monetary value of cash, liquor and narcotics seized by the Election Commission (EC) during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections till Wednesday was Rs 2,341.9 crore \u2014 nearly double the value of such seizures during the whole campaigning period for 2014 general elections, data put out by the poll panel showed. In the ongoing elections, polling in 20% seats is still to take place in the next two phases this month. EC had confiscated cash and other goods worth Rs 1,200.3 crore during the entire span of 2014 general elections. For the current general elections, two more heads \u2014precious metal like gold and freebies\/other items \u2014 have been added under which seizures have been made. If the value of items confiscated under all five heads are taken for the current elections, the total amount stand at Rs 3,377.7 crore till May 8. This includes cash seizure of Rs 813.6 crore, liquor worth Rs 275.7 crore and narcotics with a value of Rs 1,252.6 crore. Additionally, precious metal including gold worth Rs 979.7 crore and freebies or other items valued at Rs 56 crore have also been seized. Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have topped among states for highest cash seizures worth Rs 224 crore and Rs 138.5 crore, respectively. Similarly, of the total value of liquor confiscated, UP and Karnataka accounted for the largest chunk with Rs 44 crore and Rs 37.9 crore, respectively. Further, Gujarat along with Delhi-NCR and Punjab top the list for narcotics seizure. While Rs 524.3 crore worth of narcotics was apprehended in Gujarat, it was followed by Delhi-NCR with Rs 370.3 crore and Punjab accounting for Rs 214.4 crore. The value of seizure is also the highest for narcotics compared with other four categories. Tamil Nadu also featured as the state with bulk of the confiscation of precious metals. EC seized gold and other metal worth Rs 709.4 crore from the southern state. This forms a major part of all precious metal seizure which totals Rs 979.5 crore.