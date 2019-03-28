Lok Sabha elections 2019 schedule: State-wise list of 91 constituencies going to polls in first phase on April 11

In the first phase of Lok Sabha election, a total of 91 constituencies spread across 20 states will go to polls. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
Campaigning for the first phase of Lok Sabha election is gaining momentum as election date draws near. In the first phase, a total of 91 constituencies spread across 20 states will go to polls. Also, Assembly polls will be held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim.
The Election Commission has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of election process. The heavyweights whose fate will be locked on April 11 include Nitin Gadkari (Nagpur seat), Ashok Chavan (Nanded seat), VK Singh (Ghaziabad seat), Mahesg Sharma (Gautam Buddha Nagar seat), Chirag Paswan (Jamui seat) and Jitan Ram Manjhi (Gaya seat).
Here’s is complete state-wise list of 91 constituencies where polling will take place on April 11 –
Uttar Pradesh: 8 Lok Sabha seats – Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Baghpat, Kairana, Meerut, Bijnor, Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar
Bihar: 4 Lok Sabha seats – Gaya, Aurangabad, Jamui and Nawada
Maharashtra: 7 Lok Sabha seats – Nagpur, Wardha, Ramtek, Bhandara-Gondiya, Chandrapur, Yavatmal-Washim and Gadchiroli-Chimur
Assam: 5 Lok Sabha seats – Tezpur, Kaliabor, Dibrugarh, Kaliabor and Jorhat
Andhra Pradesh: 25 Lok Sabha seats – Araku, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narasapuram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Nellore, Tirupati, Rajampet, and Chittoor.
Telangana: 17 Lok Sabha seats – Adilabad, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Zahirabad, Medak, Nizamabad, Hyderabad, Malkajgiri, Chevella, Bhongir, Warangal, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubabad, Khammam, and Secunderabad
Uttarakhand: 5 Lok Sabha seats – Tehri Garhwal, Almora, Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar, Haridwar and Garhwal
Odisha: 4 Lok Sabha seats – Kalahandi, Koraput, Berhampur and Nabrangpur
Arunachal Pradesh: 2 Lok Sabha seats – Arunachal East and Arunachal West
Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Lok Sabha seats – Jammu and Baramulla
Meghalaya: 2 Lok Sabha seats – Tura and Shillong
West Bengal: 2 Lok Sabha seats – Coochbehar and Alipurduars
Chhattisgarh: 1 Lok Sabha seat – Bastar
Manipur: 1 Lok Sabha seat – Outer Manipur
Tripura: 1 Lok Sabha seat – Tripura West
Mizoram: 1 Lok Sabha seat – Mizoram
Nagaland: 1 Lok Sabha seat – Nagaland
Sikkim: 1 Lok Sabha seat – Sikkim
Lakshadweep: 1 Lok Sabha seat – Lakshadweep
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 1 Lok Sabha seat – Andaman and Nicobar
The remaining six phases will be held on April 18, 23, 29, May 6,12 and 19. The counting will be done on May 23 for the both Lok Saha and Assembly polls in four states. The tenure of the 16th Lok Sabha expires on June 3.
