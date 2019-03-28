Lok Sabha elections 2019 schedule: State-wise list of 91 constituencies going to polls in first phase on April 11

A total of 91 Lok Sabha seats will go to polls in the first phase on April 11

Campaigning for the first phase of Lok Sabha election is gaining momentum as election date draws near. In the first phase, a total of 91 constituencies spread across 20 states will go to polls. Also, Assembly polls will be held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim.

The Election Commission has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of election process. The heavyweights whose fate will be locked on April 11 include Nitin Gadkari (Nagpur seat), Ashok Chavan (Nanded seat), VK Singh (Ghaziabad seat), Mahesg Sharma (Gautam Buddha Nagar seat), Chirag Paswan (Jamui seat) and Jitan Ram Manjhi (Gaya seat).

Here’s is complete state-wise list of 91 constituencies where polling will take place on April 11 –

Uttar Pradesh: 8 Lok Sabha seats – Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Baghpat, Kairana, Meerut, Bijnor, Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar

Bihar: 4 Lok Sabha seats – Gaya, Aurangabad, Jamui and Nawada

Maharashtra: 7 Lok Sabha seats – Nagpur, Wardha, Ramtek, Bhandara-Gondiya, Chandrapur, Yavatmal-Washim and Gadchiroli-Chimur

Assam: 5 Lok Sabha seats – Tezpur, Kaliabor, Dibrugarh, Kaliabor and Jorhat

Andhra Pradesh: 25 Lok Sabha seats – Araku, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narasapuram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Nellore, Tirupati, Rajampet, and Chittoor.

Telangana: 17 Lok Sabha seats – Adilabad, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Zahirabad, Medak, Nizamabad, Hyderabad, Malkajgiri, Chevella, Bhongir, Warangal, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubabad, Khammam, and Secunderabad

Uttarakhand: 5 Lok Sabha seats – Tehri Garhwal, Almora, Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar, Haridwar and Garhwal

Odisha: 4 Lok Sabha seats – Kalahandi, Koraput, Berhampur and Nabrangpur

Arunachal Pradesh: 2 Lok Sabha seats – Arunachal East and Arunachal West

Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Lok Sabha seats – Jammu and Baramulla

Meghalaya: 2 Lok Sabha seats – Tura and Shillong

West Bengal: 2 Lok Sabha seats – Coochbehar and Alipurduars

Chhattisgarh: 1 Lok Sabha seat – Bastar

Manipur: 1 Lok Sabha seat – Outer Manipur

Tripura: 1 Lok Sabha seat – Tripura West

Mizoram: 1 Lok Sabha seat – Mizoram

Nagaland: 1 Lok Sabha seat – Nagaland

Sikkim: 1 Lok Sabha seat – Sikkim

Lakshadweep: 1 Lok Sabha seat – Lakshadweep

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 1 Lok Sabha seat – Andaman and Nicobar

The remaining six phases will be held on April 18, 23, 29, May 6,12 and 19. The counting will be done on May 23 for the both Lok Saha and Assembly polls in four states. The tenure of the 16th Lok Sabha expires on June 3.