Lok Sabha elections 2019: Rajnath Singh to address BJP rally in Delhi on Tuesday

By: | Updated: March 24, 2019 8:46 AM

BJP president Amit Shah will launch the party's poll campaign after the Lok Sabha election schedule was announced with a rally in Agra in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, and its top leaders will hold rallies in every constituency across the country till Tuesday.

Coming down heavily on the ruling TMC, he said, “Maximum violence takes place in West Bengal as per records.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will address a rally in northeast parliamentary constituency on Tuesday as part of the BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rallies for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. BJP president Amit Shah will launch the party’s poll campaign after the Lok Sabha election schedule was announced with a rally in Agra in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, and its top leaders will hold rallies in every constituency across the country till Tuesday.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Sushma Swaraj, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal, J P Nadda, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani and other party leaders are scheduled to address are scheduled to address rallies on Sunday and Tuesday. Delhi BJP General Secretary Rajesh Bhatia said the party’s Delhi wing will organise two Jan Sabhas on March 24 and five jan sabhas on March 26 as part of the election campaign.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will address the rally in the northeast parliamentary constituency on Tuesday and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the Jan Sabha in New Delhi Parliamentary Constituency. BJP’s National general secretary Dr Anil Jain will address party workers of northwest parliamentary constituency, Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will address workers in east Delhi, Lok Sabha Elections co-incharge Jai Bhan Paiwaya in Chandni Chowk, national spokesperson Sambit Patra in south Delhi and MP and national spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi will address party workers of west Delhi.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a ‘Chikitsak Sammelan’ (Doctors Conclave) was organised by the Delhi BJP where the office-bearers interacted with several doctors. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said that if anybody has taken care of the health of 130 crore people of the country, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“If anybody falls ill and requires medical treatment, Modi government will provide free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh. By obstructing the implementation of Aayushman Bharat and 10 per cent reservation to the forward castes, the Kejriwal Government has betrayed the people,” he said. He said just like ‘the Prime Minister who is the chowkidaar of the country, doctors are also the chowkidaars of Delhi”.

