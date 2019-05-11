Lok Sabha Election 2019: Rahul Gandhi to address 3 ralies, Amit Shah 4 today

With just two phases of polls remaining, political campaigns across the country are in full swing. Right from PM Narendra Modi to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, all senior leaders are busy campaigning for their parties. Out of the seven-phase polls announced by the election commission, five have already been held on April 11, April April 18, April 23, April 29 and May 6. Results across the country will be announced on May 23. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address three rallies in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday which include Shujalpur, Dhar and Khargone. His BJP counterpart Amit Shah will address three rallies in Bihar and one in Jharkhand. While in Bihar, he will address in Kaimur, Bhojpur, and Patna, in Jharkhand he will address in Pakur. Meanwhile, campaigns for the sixth phase ended across the country on Friday, with elections scheduled for 59 constituencies on Sunday. Delhi's all seven seats will also go to polls on the same day. Prominent candidates who will go to polls in the national capital include former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwary, the cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir, AAP's Atish, boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh, Hans Raj Hans among others. Last two days have seen allegations and counter allegations in Delhi with AAP candidate Atishi blaming her BJP rival Gautam Gambhir for inappropriate remarks on pamphlets that were circulated in the constituency, while the latter denied, also filing a defamation suit against three AAP leaders. Also read:\u00a0Lok Sabha Elections 2019: DMRC to run Delhi Metro trains from 4:00 AM on polling day; check details here Apart from Delhi, elections will be held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 seats in Haryana, eights each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, seven and four in Jharkhand. During the last Lok Sabha seats in 2014, the BJP won in 45 of these seats, TMC 8, the Congress 2, while SP and LJP winning 1 each. Last time in UP, BJP had won 13 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state, with the only exception being Azamgarh were SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav was victorious. In West Bengal, constituencies that will go on polls include Jangal Mahal - the forested region of Bankura, West Midnapore, Jhargram and Purulia districts. In Jharkhand, a total of 66,85,401 voters of Giridih, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur and Singhbhum (ST) constituencies will decide the fate of 67 candidates on Sunday..