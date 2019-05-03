Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Modi shares clip of last poll meeting in Jaipur, says it is clear Rajasthan wants BJP

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 3, 2019 1:19:18 PM

The prime minister's last meeting in the Congress-ruled state was on Wednesday evening.

lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019In the brief clip, people are seen waving at the prime minister with flashlight of their mobile phones on.

Ahead of his visit to Rajasthan to address poll rallies on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a brief clip of his last meeting in Jaipur on Twitter and said, “it is clear the state wants BJP”.

In the brief clip, people are seen waving at the prime minister with flashlight of their mobile phones on.

“Looking forward to visiting Rajasthan today. Will be campaigning in Hindaun, Sikar and Bikaner. In order to gauge the mood of the state, here’s a short clip from my last rally in Jaipur. It is clear people of the sate want BJP,” Modi tweeted.

The prime minister’s last meeting in the Congress-ruled state was on Wednesday evening.

12 seats in Rajasthan, including Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhuju, Sikar, Jaipur rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur will go to poll on May 6.

PM Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi have been intensely campaigning in these seats.

The state has a total of 25 seats and 13 seats went to poll on April 29.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Modi shares clip of last poll meeting in Jaipur, says it is clear Rajasthan wants BJP
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition