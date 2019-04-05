Lok Sabha elections 2019: PM Modi says winning Amethi difficult for Rahul Gandhi

PM Narendra Modi has said that it is now difficult for Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi has now realised that it would not be easy for him to win from Amethi Lok Sabha seat, a constituency which has been a traditional bastion of the Gandhi family. Referring to Rahul’s decision to contest from the second seat of Wayanad in Kerala, the PM said fear of loss in Amethi is the reason why he deserted the people of his constituency and fled. When asked during an interview to ABP News why BJP is questioning Rahul’s decision to contest from two seats when he himself had in 2014 entered the fray from Varanasi and Vadodara and Atal Bihari Vajpayee also contested from two seats, Modi said that the BJP is not questioning the Congress president’s decision and the discussion is on why Rahul had to run away from Amethi.

When asked to comment specifically on Rahul’s argument that he moved to south because Modi wants to divide the nation, he said: “The Congress which divided the nation, the Congress which is responsible for the feud between Andhra and Telangana for political benefits… the country knows very who these people who want to break the country.”

“From where he (Rahul) is contesting elections is not my subject. It is a matter of his party and India’s Constitution has given this right to everyone but the way he fled, we didn’t start the discussion, media raised the issue immediately that Amethi is now difficult for him. So he moved in this context,” he said.

“No one is questioning (his decision) two seats. The discussion is about why he fled from Amethi seat and debating the same is the right of Bhratiya Janata Party politically,” he added.

The Prime Minister also referred to the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir government where it was in a tie-up with Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP. When asked why he is calling opposition’s unit a Mahamilavat when 40 parties are with him, he said, “There is a reason behind this. What we did in Jammu and Kashmir, I can’t call it an alliance. We tried to walk together, we came close to each other but were not together. It was a political compulsion and in democracy it is our responsibility to take everyone together by adjusting on a few issues.

The Prime Minister said there is no contradiction within the parties which are with the BJP and the support between these alliance partners is in letter and spirit. “In Punjab if we are with Akali Dal, we are supporting each other in every situation be it a good or bad. But here, the two ladke (boys) who were wearing black jackets and doing TV shootings, are now standing against each other. Then the question arises.”

PM Modi also asked the Congress party to clarify its stand on Omar Abdullah’s demand for a separate Prime Minister in Jammu and Kashmir. “In this Mahamilavat, Omar Abdullah says there should be two Prime Ministers in the country. The Congress should answer this, your partner is saying there should be two Prime Ministers. What is your stand? Why you are with them? An NC candidate who is contesting with Congress support says if anyone abuses Pakistan once, he will abuse India 100 times. You are allying with that (NC) party in elections. This is Mahamilavat,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also attacked the Congress over its manifesto promise to amend the AFSPA and to do away with the sedition law if it wins in the Lok Sabha polls. “It was painful to see a party like Congress humiliate the armed forces in its manifesto. Congress manifesto seems to be speaking the language of the ‘tukde-tukde’ gang. As far as AFSPA is concerned, we have revoked it in the Northeast depending on the situation,” he said.

The world’s largest democratic exercise in India will begin on April 11 and end on May 19. Results will be declared on May 23. The tenure of 16th Lok Sabha ends on June 3.