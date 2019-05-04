Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Modi lists five reasons why people should not vote for SP-BSP-RLD alliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday explained why people should not vote for SP or BSP in Uttar Pradesh. He accused both the parties of promoting corruption and said the nation would be at risk if they come to power. Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, Prime Minister Modi gave five reasons \u2014 corruption, instability, casteism, dynasty politics and misgovernance \u2014 why people should not vote for the 'mahamilaavat'. The prime minister slammed the grand alliance for allegedly perpetuating casteism and carrying out developmental works keeping vote bank in mind. He said that even power was provided based on vote bank politics and castes. \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0935\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u092a\u0902\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 5 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902- \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0924\u0930\u093e- \u092d\u094d\u0930\u0937\u094d\u091f\u093e\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u093e \u0916\u0924\u0930\u093e - \u0905\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0924\u0940\u0938\u0930\u093e \u0916\u0924\u0930\u093e - \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u091a\u094c\u0925\u093e \u0916\u0924\u0930\u093e - \u0935\u0902\u0936\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0935\u093e \u0916\u0924\u0930\u093e- \u0915\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928: \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 #DeshKiPasandModi pic.twitter.com\/1KmxM5LWvB \u2014 BJP (@BJP4India) May 4, 2019 Referring to dynastic politics, PM Modi said: "These people remain scared to such an extent that they don't believe anybody. It is because of this reason that they hand over the party's reigns to their own family members. Those who dare to challenge are thrown out." \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0935\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0924\u0940\u0938\u0930\u093e \u0916\u0924\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926\u0964 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0938\u093f\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u0939\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f \u0914\u0930 \u0935\u094b\u091f \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964 \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0907\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0932\u0940 \u0906\u090f \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0907\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u091f\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u092c \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0938\u092e\u0940\u0915\u0930\u0923 \u0914\u0930 \u0935\u094b\u091f \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f \u0915\u093e \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c-\u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0935\u094b\u091f \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e?:\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u2014 BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) May 4, 2019 Modi further said that the Congress and other opposition parties were not in a position to provide a stable government. He also referred to previous coalition governments and said that the Third Front government could only last for two years and the country witnessed two PMs during this short tenure. \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0935\u091f \u0915\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0925\u093e \u0916\u0924\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u0902\u0936\u0935\u093e\u0926\u0964 \u092f\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0918\u092c\u0930\u093e\u090f \u0939\u0941\u090f, \u0905\u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u094b\u0916\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093f \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947\u0964 \u092f\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092c\u0930 \u091c\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964 \u091c\u094b \u091a\u0941\u0928\u094c\u0924\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u094b \u092d\u0917\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 : \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e #DeshKiPasandModi \u2014 BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) May 4, 2019 The prime minister also suggested that both the parties did not know how to deal with Congress. He said the BSP attacked the Congress but SP leaders were sharing the stage with some of its leaders. The PM was referring to Priyanka Gandhi's rally in Rae Bareilly where some SP workers were also present. Also read:\u00a0Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP distributing money in Amethi, alleges Priyanka Gandhi "The SP is going soft on the Congress, but its alliance partner BSP chief Mayawati is attacking it," Modi said. He also said that only BJP can provide stable government at the centre. While four of the seven-phase elections are now over, remaining three will be held on May 6, May 13 and May 19. Results will be declared on May 23.