Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Modi biggest victim of political intolerance, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

By: | Published: April 13, 2019 1:21 PM

The remarks of the Union minister came amid statements issued by certain groups of people, including artistes.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the “biggest victim of political intolerance”.

The remarks of the Union minister for minority affairs came amid statements issued by certain groups of people, including artistes, appealing to the voters to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

The saffron party has also rallied artistes and intellectuals in its support.

Talking to reporters, Naqvi said about five years ago also, some “so-called intellectuals” had written to the US and the European Union (EU) against Modi.

He further claimed that some Congress leaders had gone to Pakistan and sought help from the neighbouring country to remove Modi.

Naqvi said even after Modi led the BJP to power, some activists had written to the president, saying the Constitution was in danger and claiming that there was an atmosphere of intolerance in the country under the Modi government.

“Despite these conspiracies, people’s faith in Modi has increased day by day. Despite this negative propaganda, Modi has carried forward the country’s progress and prosperity through his hard work and performance,” he added.

