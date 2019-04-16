Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM failed to fulfil promises, says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi assured the cashew farmers in the state that his party, if voted to power, will to take up their cause.. (PC: IE)

Coming down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Tuesday said he has “failed” to fulfil the promises made during the last five years. “The promises Modi has given to you, he has not fulfilled. but Anil Ambani gets Rs 30,000 crore in Rafale deal. “The Prime Minister is speaking of nationalism and he gave the biggest defence deal to a person who has not made a single aircraft,” Gandhi charged.

The Congress President was addressing an election rally at the St Stephen college grounds here in Kollam district. Hitting at the Sangh forces, the AICC chief alleged the country is now under attack from the BJP-RSS and there was an idealogical fight going on between the BJP on one side and Congress on the other. “No matter how many times you (BJP/RSS) attack us, we will use love and non-violence to convince you are wrong,” he said. “In the last five years, our Prime Minister promised several things.

Two crore job opportunities Rs 15 lakh deposits in bank accounts and price support for farmers,” he said. Gandhi asked the people how many of them had received the money in their bank account promised by the Prime Minister. Gandhi assured the cashew farmers in the state that his party, if voted to power, will to take up their cause.

“We will start a conversation to help make cashew growing a viable alternative”, he said adding that it was an “honour” for him to fight elections from kerala. Rahul Gandhi arrived here last night on a two day visit to Kerala. Besides Kollam, he would address rallies in three more districts. Gandhi, who is contesting from Wayanad district as a second constituency besides the Congress stronghold of Amethi, will be addressing meetings in his constituency on Wednesday.