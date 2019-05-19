Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Navjot Sidhu perhaps wants to become CM, says Amarinder Singh

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 19, 2019 4:19:09 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday rebutted reports of differences with Navjot Singh Sidhu saying there is no difference of opinion between the two.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday rebutted reports of differences with Navjot Singh Sidhu saying there is no difference of opinion between the two. His statement came days after Sidhu’s wife accused the CM of not giving her a ticket for the Lok Sabha polls.

“There is no war of words with Navjot Singh Sidhu. If he is ambitious, it’s fine, people have ambitions. I have known him since childhood, I have no difference of opinion with him. He probably wants to become CM and replace me, that is his business”, the CM was quoted as saying.

On Friday, the CM had denied Sidhu’s charges. The cricketer turned politician had supported his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s claim that that the CM was behind denying a ticket to her. Rejecting his role, the CM had earlier said, “Had I been asked, I would have frankly told the high command that Pawan Bansal, the chosen candidate of the party, was a better choice.”

Amarinder further added that the Chandigarh constituency was not under Punjab and that he did not have any role in the selection of the city candidate, The CM also pointed out that Kaur turned down an offer to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Amritsar.

Sidhu, while responding to Punjab CM’s terming his wife’s accusations as “nonsense”, said, “Meri gharwali mein itna dam hai aur itni moral authority hai ki vo kabhi jhooth nahi bolegi…(My wife is very strong and has enough moral authority that she won’t tell a lie). This is my answer.”

Earlier on Sunday, polling for 13 constituencies in Punjab and Chandigarh began at 7 am and is slated to continue till 6 pm. Constituencies that have gone to polls are Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Bathinda, Sangrur and Patiala.

Voters started standing in queue since early morning at several polling stations to exercise their franchise. There were, however, some reports of technical glitches in EVMs in some constituencies in Ludhiana, Samana and Moga. State Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said that as many as eight ballot units, 13 control units, and eight voter-verified paper audit trail had been replaced.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

