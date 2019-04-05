Mamata Banerjee’s new Chinese weapon to tackle Narendra Modi, BJP in Bengal ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Chinatown in Tangra falls in Kolkata South Lok Sabha constituency where Trinamool Congress has fielded Mala Roy.

Lok Sabha elections in India are considered as the biggest festival of democracy. During the poll season, every political party comes up with unique slogans, poll planks, music videos and other campaign strategies to ensure that its messages strike a chord with voters. Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, the ruling party in West Bengal, seems to be going all out to woo the electorates. Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019, TMC has painted walls of Chinatown in Tangra area of Kolkata with Mandarin graffiti. This is for the first time that Mandarin or Chinese language has been used for poll graffiti ahead of any elections, according to PTI report.

Chinatown in Tangra, which is known for its lip-smacking Chinese cuisines, has a sizeable Chinese population. To woo them, TMC has decided to launch the traditional graffiti campaign in the area with the Chinese language. Sketches of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and ‘Vote for Trinamool Congress’ have adorned the whitewashed walls in the area. Besides TMC also has taken a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by projecting him in his ‘chowkidaar’ avatar. Fugitive businessmen Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi have also found a place on the wall.

The area falls in Kolkata South Lok Sabha constituency where Trinamool Congress has fielded Mala Roy. Roy is a seasoned politician and also the chairperson of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). Roy said that there are 5,000 Chinese people, who are residents in the town. Out of them, 2,000 are eligible electorates, she was quoted as saying by PTI. Roy claimed that these Chinese people are loyal supporters of Mamata Banerjee as they themselves have decided to campaign for the party in their native language.

West Bengal is witnessing an unprecedented four-way contest this time with BJP, Congress and Left challenging TMC. TMC, which has set an ambitious target of winning 42 out of 42 seats from the state, has been leaving no stone unturned in its campaign. On Thursday, Banerjee launched a music video for the upcoming general elections. The 2-minute-30-second video showcases peace, progress, and harmony prevailing in West Bengal during Banerjee’s tenure, in the backdrop of the atmosphere of fear in other parts of the country as claimed by TMC.

Last week the party had launched a web series christened ‘Pradhan Mantri Hisab Do’. In this web series, TMC has compared several welfare schemes of the Modi government with that of the Banerjee’s ruling dispensation in West Bengal.