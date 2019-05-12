Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP, RSS activists entering state sporting central forces uniform

Published: May 12, 2019 4:49:28 PM

Banerjee also said that a Trinamool Congress worker was injured in the firing by the central forces officers-in-charge of the security of BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh in Ghatal constituency.

Iterating that the BJP government was using the central forces to influence voters in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said she feared that BJP and RSS activists have entered the state, sporting the uniform of the forces, to conduct polling. “I do not disrespect the central forces. But they are being instructed to influence the voters. On the pretext of deploying central forces in West Bengal, the BJP is forcefully pushing BJP and RSS activists here.

“I doubt that some RSS activists in (central forces’) uniform are being pushed into West Bengal,” Banerjee said while addressing a rally in Basanti area of South 24 Parganas district here. Banerjee also said that a Trinamool Congress worker was injured in the firing by the central forces officers-in-charge of the security of BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh in Ghatal constituency.

“Today, there was a firing by the central forces inside a booth. I have heard that one of my brothers, belonging to the minority community, was injured,” she said. Banerjee also alleged that central forces personnel were asking voters standing in queues to exercise franchise in favour of the saffron party. “How can they do that? Is this the job of the central forces to ask voters to cast vote for the BJP? A few retired officers are being used by the Modi government to conduct polling here and they are doing whatever they feel like,” Banerjee said.

“You should be ashamed of doing this (asking people to vote for Modi)… You are here to do a job. Today you are under Modi, tomorrow you will be under somebody else. Then what will you do?,” she said. In Sunday’s sixth phase of polling in eight Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, around 770 companies of central forces were deployed to ensure free and fair elections.

