Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 2 Polling Live: 95 seats in the fray across 11 states

An election official applies indelible ink on the fingers of the voters at a polling station, during the first phase of voting for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, at a village in Ghaziabad. (PTI Photo)

Lok Sabha Election 2019, Phase 2 Voting Live Updates: The second phase of Lok Sabha elections will be held on Thursday in 95 seats across 11 states and the Union territory of Puducherry. The major candidates in the fray are Union ministers Jitendra Singh, Jual Oram, Sadananda Gowda and Pon Radhakrishnan, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and DMK’s Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and Kanimozhi.

After polls in Vellore were cancelled, Tamil Nadu will see 38 constituencies go to polls. Apart from Tamil Nadu, constituencies from other states that will vote on Wednesday include Chhattisgarh (3), Bihar (5), Maharashtra (10), Assam (5), Karnataka (14). Jammu and Kashmir (2), Uttar Pradesh (8), West Bengal (3), Puducherry (1), Manupur (1) and Odisha (5).

This is the first time that Tamil Nadu is going to polls since the demise of former chief ministers J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi. The polls in Vellore were cancelled after reports of seizure of large amount of cash, gold and other precious articles. The poll body has also shifted polling in Tripura East seat to April 23 because of law and order situation in the region.