Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Once arch-rivals, Mulayam and Mayawati to share dais at Mainpuri, UP

After decades of rivalry, BSP chief Mayawati and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav are set to share a stage at a joint rally of SP-BSP alliance in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh. Mainpuri is the stronghold of the Samajwadi Party. This will be the first time both the leaders — Mayawati and Mulayam — will be sharing dais after infamous guesthouse kand in 1995 when some Samajwadi Party leaders had allegedly attacked the BSP chief.
This is also the first time after that episode both the parties came together to take on the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). The SP is contesting on 37 seats, while BSP is fighting on 38 of 80 seats. Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati have already addressed three joint rallies at Deoband, Badaun and Agra in UP. However, Mulayam was not present in any of these rallies. The SP patriarch is contesting from the party bastion of Mainpuri.
Follow LIVE UPDATES
Former UP chief minister Mayawati has asked the workers of both the parties — BSP and SP — to shun their differences and work for the victory of the alliance in the state. The statement comes ahead of a crucial rally at Mainpuri where SP chief Akhilesh Yadav along with Mayawati and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh will address the rally in the presence of Mulayam Singh Yadav.
It has been reported that Mulayam was not too keen on sharing the stage with Mayawati at the rally scheduled in Mainpuri. But he was cajoled by his son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav who has confirmed Mulayam's presence at the crucial rally.