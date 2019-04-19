Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Once arch-rivals, Mulayam and Mayawati to share dais at Mainpuri, UP

SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati. (PTI)

After decades of rivalry, BSP chief Mayawati and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav are set to share a stage at a joint rally of SP-BSP alliance in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh. Mainpuri is the stronghold of the Samajwadi Party. This will be the first time both the leaders — Mayawati and Mulayam — will be sharing dais after infamous guesthouse kand in 1995 when some Samajwadi Party leaders had allegedly attacked the BSP chief.

This is also the first time after that episode both the parties came together to take on the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). The SP is contesting on 37 seats, while BSP is fighting on 38 of 80 seats. Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati have already addressed three joint rallies at Deoband, Badaun and Agra in UP. However, Mulayam was not present in any of these rallies. The SP patriarch is contesting from the party bastion of Mainpuri.

