Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Live: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address a number of rallies today

BJP supporters during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election campaign rally in Kamrup district of Assam. (PTI Photo)

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Live: A day after 91 constituencies went for the first of the seven-phase phase polling across the country, PM Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold a number of rallies on Friday. While PM is scheduled to address rallies in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra, Kozikode in Kerala among other places. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a number of rallies public rallies in Tamil Nadu in Krishnagiri, Salem, Theni and Madurai.

As many as 91 constituencies spread across 18 states and two union territories went to polls on Thursday. There were 14 crore eligible voters in this constituencies and 1,279 candidates in fray from these seats. While voting largely went peacefully, there were some complains about missing voter names and problems in electronic voting machines in some areas. There were reports of IED blasts and clashes with security force in Naxal affected areas of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. Officials have however maintained that voting were largely peaceful.

Among states that went to polls on Thursday, include Andhra Pradesh (25), Telangana (17), Uttar Pradesh (8), Uttarakhand (5), Meghalaya (2), (Mahaeashtra (7), Assam (5), Bihar (4), Odisha (4), (Jammu and Kashmir (2) and West Bengal (2). One seats each also voted in Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim, Nagaland, Chattisgarh Andaman and Nicobar, and Lakshadweep

PM Narendra Modi, who is seeking hi second term has focussed his polling campaign on national security and schemes of his government. On the other hand Congress has focussed promised to introduce a minimum income scheme for the poor. Rahul Gandhi has also been targeting the NDA government over issues of corruption. On Thursday his mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi filed her nomination papers from Rae Bareli. Among others who also filed nominations yesterday include Union Minister Smriti Irani from Amethi.

