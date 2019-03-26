Lok Sabha election LIVE: Arun Jaitley says Rahul Gandhi’s minimum income promise a ‘bluff announcement’

Lok Sabha chunav: Campaigning is in full swing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. All the political parties have fielded their star campaigners to seek public support for their candidates. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to hit the ground, the Congress has already launched a fierce campaign against the BJP. On Monday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced that if grand old party returns to power, he will launch a scheme under which families earning less than Rs 12,000 every monthly will be get a cash income support of Rs 72,000 annually.
The BJP hit back immediately calling Rahul’s promise an eyewash. Union minister Arun Jaitley said that the Congress party has a history of swindling people in name of poverty alleviation. He noted that the outgoing BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already given the poor what Congress promises.
“If the Congress party’s announcement is tested on simple arithmetic, Rs 72,000 for five crore families works out to be Rs.3.6 lakh crore, which is less than 2/3rd of what is being given (by the current government)- A bluff announcement,” Jaitley said.
Meanwhile, the filing of nomination for 91 constituencies where polling will be held in the first phase on April 11 ended on Monday (March 25). Prominent candidates who submitted their papers to the Returning Officer include Nitin Gadkari (Nagpur seat), Hema Malini (Mathura seat), Ashok Chavan (Nanded seat), VK Singh (Ghaziabad seat), Karti P Chidambaram (Sivaganga seat), Chirag Paswan (Jamui) and Jitan Ram Manjhi (Gaya seat). National Conference leader Faroq Abdullah also filed nomination for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat of Jammu and Kashmir.
AAp leader Gopal Rai n Monday said that there was no scope of alliance between the ruling party and Congress for the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi. Speaking to ANI, Rai said that the AAP already announced all seven names and declared its agenda clear to the public. "Our agenda is full statehood. AAP will contest from all the seats to garner public support for full statehood. The Congress is not serious, it is totally confused. They are busy in holding meetings and this is only between the Congress and media," he said.
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has demanded from the Election Commission to book UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and arrest him under Section 153A of IPC. He said that Yogi must be arrested for creating hatred against Muslims by calling Congress leader Imran Masood a relative of Pakistani terrorist Masood Azhar.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's father Nand Kumar Baghel has expressed willingness to contest against Narendra Modi from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. "He (Modi) has made false promises to the country. Congress should field me against him," he said. Nand is not a member of any political party.
Haji Haroon Rasheed, son of Haji Sultan Khan, who had signed as the proposer on the nomination forms of Rajiv Gandhi (1991) and Sonia Gandhi (1999), will contest against Rahul Gandhi from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat. Polling in Amethi will be held in the fifth phase on May 6.
Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam was on Monday suddenly removed and replaced with former Union Minister Milind Deora. Nirupam was nominated for the Mumbai North-West constituency.
A total of 91 constituencies spread across 20 states will go to polls in the first phase on April 11. The nomination process for the firs the first phase ended on Monday. Prominent faces who will seek election in the first phase include Nitin Gadkari, VK Singh, Hema Malini, Ashok Chavan.
Union minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley has described Congress president Rahul Gandhi's promise of Rs 72,000 each to poorest families every year as a bluff announcement. In a Facebook post titled 'Is Prime Minister Narendra Modi already giving to poor much more than what the Congress promises?', he said that no other political party has betrayed India for more than seven decades.