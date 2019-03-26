Lok Sabha election LIVE: Arun Jaitley says Rahul Gandhi’s minimum income promise a ‘bluff announcement’

Lok Sabha chunav: BJP is seeking second term in office under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha chunav: Campaigning is in full swing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. All the political parties have fielded their star campaigners to seek public support for their candidates. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to hit the ground, the Congress has already launched a fierce campaign against the BJP. On Monday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced that if grand old party returns to power, he will launch a scheme under which families earning less than Rs 12,000 every monthly will be get a cash income support of Rs 72,000 annually.

The BJP hit back immediately calling Rahul’s promise an eyewash. Union minister Arun Jaitley said that the Congress party has a history of swindling people in name of poverty alleviation. He noted that the outgoing BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already given the poor what Congress promises.

“If the Congress party’s announcement is tested on simple arithmetic, Rs 72,000 for five crore families works out to be Rs.3.6 lakh crore, which is less than 2/3rd of what is being given (by the current government)- A bluff announcement,” Jaitley said.

Meanwhile, the filing of nomination for 91 constituencies where polling will be held in the first phase on April 11 ended on Monday (March 25). Prominent candidates who submitted their papers to the Returning Officer include Nitin Gadkari (Nagpur seat), Hema Malini (Mathura seat), Ashok Chavan (Nanded seat), VK Singh (Ghaziabad seat), Karti P Chidambaram (Sivaganga seat), Chirag Paswan (Jamui) and Jitan Ram Manjhi (Gaya seat). National Conference leader Faroq Abdullah also filed nomination for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat of Jammu and Kashmir.