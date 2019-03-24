Kanhaiya Kumar to be CPI’s candidate from Begusarai after Mahagatbandhan rift widens in Bihar

CPI to fill Kanhaiya Kumar from Begusarai parliamentary constituency (File photo)

The Communist Party of India (CPI) will be fielding former JNU students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar from Begusarai parliamentary constituency for upcoming Lok Sabha elections, news agency PTI reported. Kanhaiya Kumar has been pitted against the BJP-led NDA candidate Giriraj Singh.

The decision was taken by the Left parties in a meeting on Saturday after Kumar was left out of the opposition’s Grand Alliance or Mahagatbandhan on Friday. The party also slammed the seat sharing formula of Mahagatbandhan, claiming the decision was not in sync with the ground realities in the state.

Kanhaiya Kumar became a full-time politician after being freed from Tihar jail in September 2016 where he was lodged under charges of sedition. Kumar was arrested for allegedly raising anti-India slogans during an event in the JNU campus.

Kumar, was born in Bihat village of Bihar’s Begusarai district. His father is a farmer while mother is an anganwadi worker. Begusarai is considered to be the stronghold of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

In Bihar, the Mahagatbandhan comprises parties like Left, RJD, Congress, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party of Upendra Kushwaha, Vikasheel Insan Party of Mukesh Sahni and Hindustan Awam Morcha of former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Raising objections on the manner in which the seat-sharing was announced, CPI secretary general Sudhakar Reddy said, “We had an understanding with Lalu Prasad Yadav, but he is in jail. So, I don’t know how things have been conveyed to his son (Tejashwi Yadav). He had agreed for six seats including Begusarai and Madhubani,” reports PTI.

CPI(M) also expressed displeasure over the incident. “We have decided to field young member of our state secretariat Ajay Kumar from Ujiarpur. We will be supporting other Left parties in seats where they field their candidates,” said CPI(M) state secretary Awadhesh, reports PTI.

In a meeting of the Grand Alliance, the Begusarai parliamentary seat has been left to RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal). Tejashwi Yadav-led party has decided to fill Tanvir Hasan, a Muslim candidate from the constituency. The party believes that Kumar has less chances of winning against Singh. In 2014, Hasan had lost by a margin of over 55,000 votes to to late BJP MP Bhola Singh. In 2009 general election, JD(U) candidate Monazir Hasan had won the seat.

The polling in the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be spread across all seven phases beginning April 11 to May 19. The results will be declared on May 23, 2019.