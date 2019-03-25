Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Kamal Haasan’s MNM enters into alliance with TMC

Kamal Haasan (ANI)

Days before Lok Sabha polls, Trinamool Congress and Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) decided to forge an alliance in Andaman. Announcing this, MNM chief Kamal Haasan said his party has decided to support the TMC candidate and that he will also campaign in the constituency.

“Meeting was excellent we are proud to say that Makkal Needhi Maiam is an ally of TMC in Andaman. We hope this relation evolves in future. I am going to campaign for their candidate (in Andaman)”, he was quoted as saying by ANI.

On Sunday, Haasan had announced his decision not to contest in the upcoming polls. He had also announced the second list of MNM candidates who will contest the Lok Sabha elections. The party had last week released its first list of 21 candidates for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

“I will neither contest upcoming Lok Sabha polls nor assembly by-polls to 18 constituencies in Tamil Nadu. I have a lot of work to do. I will work towards the success of my candidates,” he was quoted as saying on Sunday.

The party manifesto has promised 50 lakh jobs, equal pay for women and “100 per cent profit” for farmers among other promises. Among other promises in the list include clean drinking water, eradication of poverty, and a slum-free Tamil Nadu.

Haasan released the final list of candidates for the by-polls in 18 constituencies that will be held alongside Lok Sabha polls. The state will go on a single phase poll on April 18.

Among the candidates in the list is lyricist Snehan who will contest from Sivaganga, while party vice president Mahendran will fight from Coimbatore seat.