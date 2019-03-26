Lok Sabha elections 2019: Jaya Prada says contesting from Rampur like going back home

By: | Published: March 26, 2019 9:48 PM

She has served two Lok Sabha terms as an MP from Rampur constituency between 2004 and 2014.

jaya prada, lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019Jaya Prada will be up against Samajwadi Party leader and former rival Azam Khan.

Hours after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday, Bollywood actor and former Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Prada was named as party’s candidate for Rampur constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Thanking PM Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, she said it was like going back home.

“I am feeling happy, I am thankful to Amit Shah ji and Modi ji for having the confidence in me & giving me this seat. Rampur has always given me love and affection, the people love me with all their hearts, It feels like I’m going back home”, she was quoted as saying by ANI.

Jaya Prada will be up against Samajwadi Party leader and former rival Azam Khan.

She has served two Lok Sabha terms as an MP from Rampur constituency between 2004 and 2014. Before that, she was also a member of Rajya Sabha from 1996 to 2002.

Praising PM Modi, she described him as a brave leader and that the country is safe in his hands. Speaking to reporters, the 56-year old said joining the saffron party was a “significant” moment in her life and she would now work dedicatedly for BJP.

Also read: Lok Sabha elections: Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates list 2019 

Rampur has highest concentration of Muslims among the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. Muslims constitutes close to 50 per cent of the total voters in the constituency. BJP has in the past relied on division of their votes as well as consolidation of Hindus in its favour to win polls.

In 2014, BJP’s Nepal Singh won from Rampur, riding on the Modi wave. This time, however, he was not in contention for tickets due to health reasons. BJP’s star power will be boosted after Jaya Prada joining the party that already boasts of Paresh Rawal and Hema Malini. Babul supriyo is the other well known face from Bollywood in the party, who is also the union minister.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha elections 2019: Jaya Prada says contesting from Rampur like going back home
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition