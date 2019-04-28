Lok Sabha Elections 2019: It’s BJP vs alliance in Uttar Pradesh

By:
New Delhi | Updated: April 28, 2019 10:27:47 AM

Out of 80, seats, remaining 54 seats are still to go on polls in remaining four phases.

lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019Parties are contesting for 543 seats in the Lower House of the Parliament across the country.

With electioneering in full swing across the country for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, independent candidates have become less dispensable in the minds of voters in Uttar Pradesh as the main contest is between the BJP and SP-BSP-RLD combine. According to a report in The Indian Express, the pattern came to light during interactions with voters in several constituencies in the state. Most voters indicated that their preference was either BJP or mahagathbandhan.

Individuals retreat from the spotlight also helps both the BJP and mahagathabandhan. During the last Lok Sabha elections, BJP won 71 out of 80 Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh. With attention shifting towards BJP and PM Narendra Modi, it is likely to suit the party.

“The issue is Modi, not Sakshi Maharaj. I am voting BJP for Modi, and not the candidate,” Munnu Vajpayee, a voter was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Ramkumar Yadav, another voter at Shrawasti Lok Sabha seat told the paper, “I will be voting for the elephant (the BSP’s election symbol) for the first time. I had voted for the BJP in 2014. Not this time. Look at the stray cattle menace they have unleashed on farmers.”

“The Supreme Court had made the SC/ST Act more reasonable. But, the BJP reintroduced the previous format through an Ordinance,” he added while pointing out why he decided to turn his back on the BJP. This, even after alleged misuse of the SC/ST Act against Yadavs when BSP was in power in UP has been a pet peeve of SP supporters.

Out of 80, seats, remaining 54 seats are still to go on polls in remaining four phases, which will held on April 29, May 6, May 12, and May 19. Results will be out on May 23. Parties are contesting for 543 seats in the Lower House of the Parliament.

