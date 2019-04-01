Lok Sabha elections 2019: In Maharashtra’s Palghar, 4 lakh school children take oath to convince parents to go out and vote

By: | Published: April 1, 2019 11:16 AM

In a bid to increase the voting percentage, the Palghar district administration in Maharashtra has roped-in school children to convince their parents to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: In Maharashtra’s Palghar, 4 lakh school children take oath to convince parents to go out and vote (Representational image)

In a bid to increase the voting percentage, the Palghar district administration in Maharashtra has roped-in school children to convince their parents to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Around four lakh students from nearly 3,000 schools in Palghar are a part of this campaign, the district information office said in a release issued on Monday.

Last week, the children, under the guidance of teachers, took an oath in their respective schools to convince their parents to vote in the elections, it said. District Collector Prashant Narnaware said this will go a long way in ensuring maximum voting in the upcoming and other future elections.

“Students and children are the best messengers and ambassadors of this mission,” he said. Lok Sabha elections to total 48 seats in Maharashtra will be held in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29 and the results will be declared on May 23.

There are 8,73,30,484 voters in Maharashtra comprising 4,57,02,579 men, 4,16,25,819 women and 2,086 transgender voters, an election official earlier said. The Thane constituency, which is neighbouring Palghar, has 23,07,232 voters, the highest in the state, while Mumbai South Central seat has the lowest number of 14,15,605 voters, he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha elections 2019: In Maharashtra’s Palghar, 4 lakh school children take oath to convince parents to go out and vote
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition