Lok Sabha elections 2019: HD Kumaraswamy upset over disgruntlement in Congress on seat sharing with JDS

By: | Published: March 23, 2019 10:09 PM

The Chief Minister said he would neither plead in front of anyone nor allow his self esteem to be hit.

H D Kumaraswamy . lok sabha electionsH D Kumaraswamy

Voicing his displeasure over disgruntlement in the Congress over seat sharing with his party JD(S) for the Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Saturday said it was the grand old party’s duty to address it.

The Chief Minister said he would neither plead in front of anyone nor allow his self esteem to be hit.

“…it is something that is not related to my party. They have given 8 seats to my party. We have to field candidates in eight seats, we will do so,” Kumaraswamy said to a question about Congress’ rebel candidate in Tumkur.

Former prime minister and Kumaraswamy’s father H D Deve Gowda is contesting from Tumkur.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “The issue is not related to me, it is related to Congress leaders, ask them.”

“I have already said in Mandya that I will not plead before anyone and will not allow my self esteem to be hit.

We also have strength, our party workers are there. So I will not discuss about it, I will do my duty. Let Congress people do their duty,” he added.

Kumaraswamy’s sharp reaction came days after he accused some Congress leaders of “backstabbing”.

He had on Thursday said he would not plead for support with those Congress leaders who are against his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s candidature as the coalition candidate from Mandya, with several of them supporting independent Sumalatha Ambareesh, despite the grand old party denying her the ticket.

Congress’ sitting MP from Tumkur S P Muddahanumegowda Saturday said he would file his nomination on Monday as the party candidate, going against the seat sharing arrangement reached between the coalition parties, according to which the seat has gone to JD(S).

Muddahanumegowda’s decision follows the simmering discontent within Congress in Tumkur about ceding the seat to JD(S), despite the party having a sitting MP there.

Muddahanumegowda will be the rebel candidate against former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, as JD(S) Saturday announced he would be the coalition candidate from Tumkur.

Also read: Son, nephew contesting Lok Sabha polls for people, not for ‘fashion’, says HD Kumaraswamy

The development’s has added to Congress-JD(S) coalition’s worries as the alliance is facing a backlash at several places, including Tumkur, Mandya and Hassan, with party workers unhappy with the seat arrangement.

For the coalition to emerge as a formidable opposition to the BJP and win more number of seats, it is crucial for the Congress to transfer its votes to JD(S) and vice-versa.

According to the seat sharing arrangement, out of the total of 28 seats, Congress will contest 20 and JD(S) eight.

The Congress and JD(S), that had bitterly fought each other ahead of May 2018 assembly polls, decided to join hands to form a coalition government as the election threw up a hung verdict.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha elections 2019: HD Kumaraswamy upset over disgruntlement in Congress on seat sharing with JDS
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition