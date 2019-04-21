Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Group tries to disturb Hardik Patel’s Ahmedabad rally

By: | Published: April 21, 2019 12:01 AM

Hardik was campaigning for Congress candidate Geeta Patel from Ahmedabad East seat.

lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019Hardik was slapped on Friday at a rally in Baldana in Surendranagar district.

A poll rally of quota spearhead-turned Congress leader Hardik Patel was Saturday disrupted in Nikol area here allegedly by a section of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) members opposed to him.

Hardik was campaigning for Congress candidate Geeta Patel from Ahmedabad East seat.

Hardik was slapped on Friday at a rally in Baldana in Surendranagar district.

On Saturday night, four to five people, claiming to be supporters of jailed PAAS leader Alpesh Kathiriya, came to the venue at Virat Nagar in Nikol and shouted slogans for his release, eyewitness Jayesh Patel said.

“Supporters of Hardik present at the venue had an altercation with them and they were taken out of the rally. Police present at the venue intervened and escorted them out,” he said.

“This is the handiwork of the BJP. They do not want me to campaign. Yesterday they had send a man who slapped me and today they send goons to disturb the rally,” Hardik said.

BJP leader Dhansukh Bhanderi, however, refuted the allegations and said the incident was a fallout of an internal dispute within the Congress.

On Friday, one Tarun Gajjar had slapped Hardik at a rally in Surendranagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Gajjar had later told police that he slapped Hardik as his pregnant wife had to face lot of difficulty due to violent agitation by Hardik and his supporters in the past

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Group tries to disturb Hardik Patel’s Ahmedabad rally
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition