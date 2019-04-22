Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Gautam Gambhir to contest from East Delhi

By: | Published: April 22, 2019 10:27 PM

Gambhir had supported the idea of full-scale military response following the dastardly attack.

Gautam Gambhir replaced Mahesh Giri as BJP?s candidate and will be up against Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress? Arvinder Singh Lovely.

BJP leader and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir will be contesting the Lok Sabha election from the East Delhi seat. Bharatiya Janata Party made the announcement on Monday. BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi has been fielded from the New Delhi constituency.

Gautam Gambhir replaced Mahesh Giri as BJP’s candidate and will be up against Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress’ Arvinder Singh Lovely.

Gautam Gambhir had joined the Bhartiya Janta Party in the presence of senior BJP leaders Arun Jaitley, Amit Shah and Ravi Shankar Prasad in March.

The left-handed batsman from Delhi had played crucial knocks for India in the finals of the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup. Gautam Gambhir was awarded the Padma Shree Award for his contribution to Indian cricket.

Besides his batting prowess, Gambhir is also known for statements on national interest and humanitarian issues. Gambhir, who has openly slammed the Aam Aadmi Party rule in Delhi, had expressed his anger over the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which over 40 CRPF jawans were killed when a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist rammed his explosives-laden vehicle into their convoy.

Gambhir had supported the idea of full-scale military response following the dastardly attack.

Arun Jaitley had shown faith in Gambhir when he joined the party last month. Jaitley said being born and brought up in Delhi, Gambhir will be an asset to the BJP and they will utilise his abilities in the best way possible for the betterment of the people of Delhi.

The list released by BJP on Monday also includes State unit president Manoj Tiwary and Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, who will be fighting from North East Delhi and Chandni Chowk respectively. Parvesh Verma, son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma will contest the election from West Delhi and Ramesh Bidhuri from South Delhi.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Gautam Gambhir to contest from East Delhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition