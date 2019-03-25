Lok Sabha elections 2019: Eyeing Congress revival in UP, Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in Ayodhya on March 27

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra performs rituals by the River Ganges in Varanasi. File photo

Congress general secretary and party in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi will kick-start the second leg of campaigning for her party from temple town Ayodhya. The city, synonymous with the Ram Mandir movement, will see the Congress heavyweight begin her three-day campaign in Faizabad, Amethi, among other cities.

As per the reports, Priyanka will visit Ayodhya on March 27 and offer prayers at the Hanuman Garhi Mandir. However, it is not clear whether she will visit Ram Lalla during her Ayodhya trip.

Priyanka will board the Faizabad-bound train from Delhi on March 26 evening and reach the Ayodhya railway station next morning.

The Congress leader will also hold a roadshow in Ayodhya and address at least two rallies. Besides, she will hold street meetings with general public to seek their support for the grand old party. Priyanka’s roadshow will start from Tehri Bazar area and culminate at Naka hanumangarhi after crossing Makbara. The two rallies will be held at Faizabad city and Nauvva Kuan.

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2017, Priyanka’s brother Rahul Gandhi had also visited Ayodhya but avoided offering prayers at Ram Lalla at the disputed site.

On March 28, Priyanka will campaign in Amethi for her brother and party president Rahul Gandhi. She may travel to Rae Bareli, a seat represented by her mother Sonia Gandhi.

Priyanka recently concluded the first leg of her campaigning where she undertook a boat ride between Prayagraj and Varanasi on Ganga river. During her three-day Ganga yatra, Priyanka visited several villages and addressed rallies. She also visited several temples including the Vindhyavasini Temple in Mirzapur. She entered Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of PM Narendra Modi, via Assi Ghat on the banks of river Ganga.