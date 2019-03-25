Lok Sabha elections 2019: End of the road for TDP in Telangana; party not to field candidates in LS polls

By: | Published: March 25, 2019 7:02 PM

The latest to join TRS was TDP politburo member Nama Nageswara Rao who would have been the party candidate from Khammam constituency.

Lok Sabha elections 2019, Lok Sabha elections, TDP, Telangana, news, electionEnd of the road for TDP in Telangana; party not to field candidates in LS polls (File)

For the first time since its formation in 1982, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) would not be fielding candidates in Telangana in the Lok Sabha elections. “We are not contesting in Telangana in the Lok Sabha elections,” a senior TDP leader told PTI. The TRS has always tried to make sure that the TDP does not exist as a party in the state, he alleged. It may be recalled that a large number of TDP leaders have switched over to the TRS in recent years which has weakened the party substantially.

The latest to join TRS was TDP politburo member Nama Nageswara Rao who would have been the party candidate from Khammam constituency. Rao who joined the TRS last week, is now its nominee from Khammam in the parliamentary polls. TDP, the ruling party in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, has been opposing the BJP since its exit from the NDA on denial of special status to the state and other issues.

The TDP leader said the party has in principle agreed to the Congress’s request for support in the Lok Sabha elections. “… they (Congress) have sought our support. In principle, we have agreed,” he said.

Read Also| Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP replaces 4 sitting MPs with fresh faces in Assam

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of party affairs in Telangana R C Khuntia Sunday appealed to TDP and other opposition parties to support Congress where they have not fielded candidates.”The AICC has decided to contest all the 17 seats. We have no formal alliance with any party in the state-level. For those seats where TJS, TDP, CPI and CPI(M) and others have not fielded candidates, we appeal to them to extend support to the Congress nominees,” he had told reporters Sunday.

TDP had been a formidable force in Telangana but it ceded ground to the ruling TRS. The TDP had contested the Assembly elections in Telangana in December last as part of an alliance with the Congress, CPI and Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS). TDP and Congress secured two and 19 seats respectively in the 119-member House. The CPI and TJS drew a blank.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha elections 2019: End of the road for TDP in Telangana; party not to field candidates in LS polls
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition