Lok Sabha Elections 2019: EC seeks report on PM’s Barmer speech invoking armed forces

Poll authorities in Barmer said on Monday that a factual report has been sent to the Election Commission following allegations by the Congress over a speech by PM Narendra Modi in an election rally, in which the later \u201cbrazenly\u201d violated model code of conduct invoking armed forces constantly. According to an election official, the poll office in the district forwarded a factual report along with a transcription of PM's address in Barmer recently. Congress reached EC's door on April 22 with allegations that PM Narendra Modi "brazenly" violated the poll code by constantly invoking armed forces during his speeches. The Opposition party also demanded that a campaign ban be imposed on Modi for some time. After receiving the Congress complaint, the poll body asked for a report on PM's address Barmer from the district poll officials. "The report has been forwarded with the copy of PM's speech as per the direction of the Commission," district election officer Himanshu Gupta was quoted as saying by PTI. Addressing rally in Barmer, Modi had said that the country is not scared of Pakistan's threats and had called out its bluff through the offensive at terror installations within its territory. "India has stopped getting scared of Pakistan's threats, I have done right, no? Else every other day they (Pakistan) used to say 'we have nuclear button'..What do we have then? Have we kept it (nuclear button) for Diwali?" was quoted to have said by PTI. The constituency has gone to polls today in the fourth phase. Also read:\u00a0Lok Sabha Election 2019: Violent clashes rock West Bengal during Phase 4 of voting, 1 seriously injured The three remaining phases of polls will be held on May 6, May 12 and May 19. Results will be announced on May 23. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a rally in Ayodhya on May 1. The holy city will go on polls on during the fifth phase on May 6.