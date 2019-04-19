Lok Sabha Elections 2019: EC finalises stand on biopic on PM Modi

By: | Published: April 19, 2019 11:49 PM

On Thursday, the producers had put forth their views before the Commission.

lok sabha elections, lok sabha election 2019, modi biopic, narendra modi biopic, pm modi, narendra modiThe Modi biopic, starring Vivek Oberoi and directed by Omung Kumar, tells the story of PM Modi?s rise to power from his humble beginnings.

The Election Commission is learnt to have finalised its stand on whether the ban imposed by it on the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi should continue.

Officials, drawn from the poll panel’s model code and legal divisions, had on Wednesday watched the biopic on the directions of the Supreme Court.

On Thursday, the producers had put forth their views before the Commission.

The EC was to inform the top court of its stand on Friday.But the court’s registry was closed on account of Good Friday.

Though there was no official word on the issue, sources in the know said the view, to be submitted to the Supreme Court in a sealed envelope, “may not digress” from its earlier order.

The sealed envelope could be submitted on Saturday

The Supreme Court had on Monday directed the commission to watch the full biopic on Modi and take an informed decision on banning its pan India release by April 19.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also directed the poll panel to submit its decision to the court in a sealed cover and said it will consider the matter on April 22.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the film’s producers, who challenged the EC’s ban on its release, said the poll panel banned it just by watching the promo and did not watch the full movie.

Also read: Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Almost 63 pc voting in 10 Maharashtra seats in 2nd phase

The EC had on Wednesday last banned the screening of the biopic during the current poll period, saying any such film that subserves the purpose of any political entity or individual should not be displayed in electronic media.

Acting on complaints by political parties, including the Congress, the poll panel had asserted that any biopic material with the potential to disturb the level playing field should not be displayed in areas where Model Code of Conduct was in force.

The Modi biopic, starring Vivek Oberoi and directed by Omung Kumar, tells the story of PM Modi’s rise to power from his humble beginnings.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2019: EC finalises stand on biopic on PM Modi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition