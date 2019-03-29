Lok Sabha elections 2019: CPI poll manifesto promises Rs 9,000 minimum pension, full statehood to Delhi and Puducherry

CPI poll manifesto promises Rs 9,000 minimum pension, full statehood to Delhi and Puducherry

The CPI Friday announced that it would give a minimum pension of Rs 9,000 per month, grant full statehood to Delhi and Puducherry and a one-time comprehensive loan waiver for farmers as part of its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls. The Communist Party of India (CPI) also proposed a law for agricultural workers and a separate budget for agriculture.

The party said it would increase the number of guaranteed employment days under the MNREGA scheme to 200 days per family and ensure wage payment within the period of guaranteed statute and at par with legal minimum wages for unskilled farm labour. CPI leader D Raja, who released the manifesto, came down hard on the RSS-BJP and said that they, along with its other allied right-wing extremist organisations, had become “aggressive in pushing their ideology and agenda” which are “divisive, secretarian, communal and fascist.”

“There is a systematic attack on our constitutional bodies and institutions… Authoritarianism and demagogy are the characteristics of Prime Minister Modi… The RSS ideology always played the politics of polarisation and alienation of the Muslims…The foreign policy of the BJP government is even a larger mess of failures…

“The use of armed forces for political mileage is condemnable and detrimental to morale of the forces,” he said. It also announced that it was for the implementation of the one rank one pension to all the retired defense personnel, universalisation of the PDS system, ensuring allocation of six per cent of GDP to health sector and the functional autonomy of the EC, CAG, RBI, CBI, CVC and other institutions of oversight.