Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress top guns to blaze campaign trail in Chhattisgarh

By: | Updated: March 26, 2019 8:32 PM

The Congress is hoping to end the poll victory jinx in Chhattisgarh, where the BJP always has had an upper hand.

lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019In the 2014 general elections, the Congress had won only one out of total 11 seats.

The Congress brass, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are among 40 star campaigners who will canvass for the party in Chhattisgarh, which will vote in three phases between April 11 and April 23.

The Congress is hoping to end the poll victory jinx in Chhattisgarh, where the BJP always has had an upper hand.

In the 2014 general elections, the Congress had won only one out of total 11 seats.

“Other prominent leaders who will hit the hustings are former prime minister Manmohan Singh, PL Punia, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mukul Wasnik, Raj Babbar, Anand Sharma, Randeep Surjewala and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel,” said state Congress spokesperson Shailesh Nitin Trivedi Tuesday.

State ministers and party leaders will also campaign for candidates.

“Rahul Gandhi had extensively campaigned in the state ahead of the 2018 assembly elections, which greatly helped the party in recording a landslide victory,” he said.

In that election, the Congress won 68 out of 90 seats, ending the 15-year rule of the BJP.

Polling will be held for Naxal-hit Bastar (ST) constituency in the first phase on April 11.

Three seats, namely Mahasamund, Rajnandgaon and Kanker (ST) will vote in the second phase on April 18.

Remaining seven seats–Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, Raigarh (ST), Korba, Janjgir-Champa (SC) and Surguja (ST) – will vote in the last phase on April 23.

Also read: Lok Sabha elections 2019: Arunachal set for cliffhanger between BJP, Congress on two seats

Both the Congress and the BJP have declared candidates for the 11 constituencies.

The BJP has been winning 10 out of 11 seats in Chhattisgarh since 2004 general elections.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress top guns to blaze campaign trail in Chhattisgarh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition