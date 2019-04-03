Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress pits Pawan Kajal against BJP’s Kishan Kapoor in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra

Congress MLA Pawan Kajal will take on BJP minister Kishan Kapoor from Kangra constituency in Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The Congress Election Committee has so far announced candidates for three out of the total four Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The party had on March 29 declared the candidature of former Union telecom minister Sukh Ram’s grandson and state minister Anil Sharma’s son Aashray Sharma and Col Dhani Ram Shandil from Mandi and Shimla (SC), respectively. It is yet to announce its candidate from Hamirpur where BJP’s young face Anurag Thakur is recontesting.

The BJP has announced the candidature of Pachhad MLA Suresh Kashyap (Shimla SC), sitting MP Ramswroop Sharma (Mandi), minister Kishan Kapoor (Kangra) and sitting MP Anurag Thakur (Hamirpur).

Pawan Kajal, 44, is the sitting Congress MLA from Kangra assembly segment. He was elected to the state legislative assembly in 2012. The Congress MLA will take on state minister Kishan Kapoor, whom the BJP has fielded after dropping veteran leader and former CM Shanta Kumar.

Kishan Kapoor, 68, is currently the food, civil and consumer affairs minister in the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government. The state will go to polls during the last phase on May 19.