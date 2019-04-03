Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress pits Pawan Kajal against BJP’s Kishan Kapoor in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra

By: | Published: April 3, 2019 10:26 AM

Congress MLA Pawan Kajal will take on BJP minister Kishan Kapoor from Kangra constituency in Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress pits Pawan Kajal against BJP’s Kishan Kapoor in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra

Congress MLA Pawan Kajal will take on BJP minister Kishan Kapoor from Kangra constituency in Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The Congress Election Committee has so far announced candidates for three out of the total four Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The party had on March 29 declared the candidature of former Union telecom minister Sukh Ram’s grandson and state minister Anil Sharma’s son Aashray Sharma and Col Dhani Ram Shandil from Mandi and Shimla (SC), respectively. It is yet to announce its candidate from Hamirpur where BJP’s young face Anurag Thakur is recontesting.

The BJP has announced the candidature of Pachhad MLA Suresh Kashyap (Shimla SC), sitting MP Ramswroop Sharma (Mandi), minister Kishan Kapoor (Kangra) and sitting MP Anurag Thakur (Hamirpur).

Pawan Kajal, 44, is the sitting Congress MLA from Kangra assembly segment. He was elected to the state legislative assembly in 2012. The Congress MLA will take on state minister Kishan Kapoor, whom the BJP has fielded after dropping veteran leader and former CM Shanta Kumar.

Kishan Kapoor, 68, is currently the food, civil and consumer affairs minister in the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government. The state will go to polls during the last phase on May 19.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress pits Pawan Kajal against BJP’s Kishan Kapoor in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition