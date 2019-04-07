Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress’ new campaign tagline – Ab hoga NYAY

By: | Published: April 7, 2019 12:46 PM

An internal survey within the party has claimed that the recent NYAY promise by the party has helped it in gaining traction.

lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019he tagline has made it clear that the grand old party will bank on the minimum income guarantee promise

Days ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Congress has finally come up with a campaign tagline – “ab hoga nyay”. The party released its campaign tagline on Sunday, after brainstorming for weeks and months. The tagline has made it clear that the grand old party will bank on the minimum income guarantee promise in the upcoming polls.

An internal survey within the party has claimed that the recent NYAY promise by the party has helped it in gaining traction. “But we will have to keep talking about it, simplify it as much as we can, keep communicating it,” a senior Congress leader was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

On March 30, the paper had published a report saying that Congress’ campaign tagline would be centred around NYAY scheme. A fortnight ago, the party also finalised a list of agencies, which would execute the campaign.

Golden Rabbit and Percept have been hired for electronic media advertisements, while Active Media and Golden Rabbit will take care of the print advertisements at both regional as well as a national levels.

While Active Media will focus on radio advertisements, Congress has hired Khushi advertising for cinema advertising.

