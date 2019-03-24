Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress-NCP leaders have lost people’s trust, says Vinod Tawde

Congress-NCP leaders have lost people’s trust, says Vinod Tawde

BJP leader and Maharashtra school education minister Vinod Tawde said Saturday that Congress and NCP leaders in the state have lost people’s trust. They do not have faith in themselves too, he said.

“Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan says nobody listens to him and (NCP supremo) Sharad Pawar never does what he says,” Tawde said. The leaders of the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena, on the other hand, practise what they preach, he said. “Sharad Pawar said that (NCP leader and his nephew Ajit Pawar’s son) Parth will not contest Lok Sabha election, but now Parth is contesting,”

Tawde pointed out, saying this has left people confused. Chavan was unable to handle his own constituency and his supporters were leaving the party, Tawde claimed.

Raju Shetti of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghtana is accusing the Union government of disappointing farmers, but the Narendra Modi-led government has done immense work for the betterment of farmers by implementing recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission and farmers are receiving money directly in their accounts under the insurance scheme, the BJP leader said.