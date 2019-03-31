Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress-NCP hope to recover lost ground in Vidarbha

By: | Published: March 31, 2019 5:25 PM

In the previous Lok Sabha polls, the Congress had lost in six constituencies, while the NCP was defeated in Bhandara-Gondiya.

In the 2014 elections, the Congress had lost six seats with a margin of two lakh to three lakh votes. NCP’s Praful Patel had lost the Bhandara-Gondiya seat with a margin of around 1.4 lakh votes.

In the seven Lok Sabha seats in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, where polling will be held in the first phase on April 11, the Congress and NCP are hoping to recover the ground they had lost in the 2014 elections.

In the previous Lok Sabha polls, the Congress had lost in six constituencies, while the NCP was defeated in Bhandara-Gondiya.

This time, Congress and BJP are pitted against each other in Wardha, Nagpur, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Chandrapur constituencies, while the former will take on the Shiv Sena in Ramtek and Yavatmal-Washim. In Bhandara-Gondiya, the NCP will lock horns with the BJP.

Nagpur, Chandrapur and Yavatmal-Washim are the constituencies from where Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Hansraj Ahir, and senior Congress leader Manikrao Thakre are contesting respectively.

In the 2014 elections, the Congress had lost six seats with a margin of two lakh to three lakh votes. NCP’s Praful Patel had lost the Bhandara-Gondiya seat with a margin of around 1.4 lakh votes.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi for failing to deliver on 2014 poll promises

In 2017, Nana Patole, who had won on the BJP ticket and defeated Patel, quit the party and joined the Congress. In the bypoll held for that seat in 2018, NCP’s Madhukar Kukde had won.

Congress has renominated Namdeo Usendi from Gadchiroli-Chimur. Usendi was an MLA in 2014 when he replaced Congress MP in Gadchiroli Marotrao Kowase in 2014. But he was defeated by former BJP MLA Ashok Nete.

Nete and Usendi will again clash with each other at the hustings. Congress has fielded Charulata Tokas in Wardha, Patole in Nagpur, senior leader Manikrao Thakre in Yavatmal-Washim, Kishore Gajbhiye in Ramtek.

In Chandrapur, Suresh Dhanorkar,a sitting Sena MLA, is the party candidate against Union minister Hansraj Ahir.

NCP has replaced its sitting MP Madhukar Kukde with Nana Panchbuddhe in Bhandara-Gondiya.

After being wiped out from Vidarbha in 2014, the Congress is now looking to recover the lost ground.

“However, the choice of candidates and preference for the Maratha community has angered the party workers from other sections of the society,” a senior leader of the party from Vidarbha said.

“But still, we expect to do well in at least three seats,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress-NCP hope to recover lost ground in Vidarbha
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition