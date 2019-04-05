Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress leader Benny Behanan, party candidate from Chalakudy, suffers heart attack

By: | Updated: April 5, 2019 11:17 AM

Senior Congress leader and UDF candidate for Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency, Benny Behanan, was admitted to a private hospital here Friday after he suffered a heart attack, party sources said.

Senior Congress leader and UDF candidate for Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency, Benny Behanan, was admitted to a private hospital here Friday after he suffered a heart attack, party sources said. The 67-year old Behannan was rushed to the hospital after he complained of severe chest pain in the early hours of Friday, they said.

“He underwent angioplasty. He has been kept under 48-hour observation,” his aide said. Behanan, who is also convener of the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, had filed his nomination papers as party candidate from Chalakkudy constituency on Monday.

LDF’s sitting MP, Malayalam film actor Innocent, and BJP’s A N Radhakrishnan are his main rivals in the April 23 Parliamentary polls. Ernakulam district Congress Committee president T J Vinod said the UDF leadership would make necessary arrangements to conduct the poll campaign in his absence.

