Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress fields discus thrower Krishna Poonia against BJP’s Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore from Jaipur rural seat

Updated: April 2, 2019 12:28 PM

The Congress has fielded candidates for all the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan ahead of the filing of nominations beginning Tuesday.

Krishna Poonia (Twitter image/ File)

The party announced the names of six candidates in its list on Monday night, which includes the name of sitting MLA and discus thrower Krishna Poonia on Jaipur rural seat.

Poonia will be contesting against Olympian and BJP candidate Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, also the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, on the Jaipur rural seat.

The party also announced names of industrialist Riju Jhunjhunwala on Ajmer, Bharatram Meghwal on Sriganganagar, Devkinandan Gurjar on Rajsamand and Rampal Sharma on Bhilwara seat in its list last night.

With this, the party has announced candidates for all the seats in the state where Lok Sabha elections will be held in two phases, on April 29 and May 6.

Filing of nomination papers for the 13 constituencies going to poll in first phase is beginning Tuesday.

